September 13
• James B. Wilcher, 36, of Crab Orchard, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Chapin Whitehouse, 34, of Lancaster, three counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Failure to Appear; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Eric E. Hartness, 33, of McKinney, KY, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Rebekah L. Horner, 32, of McKinney, KY, Non-Payment Of Fines; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Shasta Shyanne Bowlin, 25, of Albany, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer
• Crystal Joy Foley, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Alexander Gomez, 28, no address listed, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
September 14
• Angela Renee Dodd, 47, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.