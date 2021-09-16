September 14
• Rodney Vance Blevins, 66, of Eubank, three counts Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Cole Morgan Blevins, 29, of Eubank, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Billy Gordon Cravens Jr., 49, of Russell Springs, Failure to Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Victor Nunez, 58, of Stanford, Non Payment of Fines
• Olivia A. Maxey, 27, of Science Hill, Burglary, 2nd Degree; Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle-1st Offense; Resisting Arrest; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Failure to Appear
• Marissa Lashae Keith, 27, of Science Hill, two counts of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Anthony Vincent Corrado, 28, of Nancy, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO; two counts of Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Mallery M. Reynolds, 19, of Lancaster, Failure to Appear
• James Cody Spoonamore, 34, of Crab Orchard, TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 <\ $1,000; Burglary, 3rd Degree; four counts of Failure to Appear
September 15
• Tony Clay Dick, 25, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Amy Kay Uribe, 44, of Lawrenceburg, IN, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Wendell Frances Burdine, 61, of Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) - 2nd; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss Of Marijuana
• Jacob Tyler Adkins, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Malashia Rose Cool, 27, of Burnside, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• John Woodrow Huffman, 38, of Ferguson, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
