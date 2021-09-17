September 15
• Denzil G. Smith Jr., 49, of Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > Off-(<\10 D.U. Drug Unspecified Sch 1&2); Persistent Felony Offender II
• Zachary T. Gregory, 23, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
• Joseph Lee Jones, 22, of Somerset, Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent; Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure to Render Aid Or Assistance; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
September 16
• Joshua Lance Denney, 36, Eubank, Failure to Appear
• James Zachary Morrow Jr., 29, of Burnside, Failure to Appear
• John David Sergent, 32, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); six counts of Failure to Appear
• Mary K. Darnell, 20, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others U/$500; Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others
• Douglas Scott Lowery, 42, of Eubank, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Myra Courtney Reece, 38, of Somerset, two counts of Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); two counts of Failure to Appear
