September 16
• Joshua Martin Barnett, 34, of Somerset, Escape 2nd Degree - (Identify Facility)
• Michael Shane Stringer, 49, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
September 17
• Kyle Ray Garris, 34, of Stanford, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Driving On DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); License to Be in Possession; two counts of Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• David Wayne Acton, 47, of Somerset, Burglary, 1st Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building; Persistent Felony Possession Of Firearm; Persistent Felony Offender I; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
• Larry Lee Ramsey, 57, of Lexington, Failure to Appear; two counts of Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Resisting Arrest; Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance
• Jimmie Dean Troxell, 56, of Whitley City, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jennifer Rose Comstock, 31, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Flagrant Non Support
• Richard Dwight Walls Jr., 40, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Dinah Ruth Groce, 49, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Lonnie Verlan McCoy, 29, of Nancy, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Failure to Appear
• Sara Elizabeth Shadoan, 33, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
September 18
• Amanda Rae Griffin, 41, of Waynesburg, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Aaron Wade Gleason, 32, of Hamilton, OH, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Belinda Sue Leach, 44, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Sherry L. Jones, 45, of Whitley City, Failure to Appear; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Ashley A. Scott, 31, of Nancy, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear
• Sarah Michelle Hall, 25, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2Gms Fentanyl)
• Colby Taylor Bowling, 23, of Lebanon, KY, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; License to Be in Possession; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana
• Shane William Reynolds, 34, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Timothy Eugene Dalton, 53, of Somerset, Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building
• Zachary Goodlett, 29, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
September 19
• Timothy Dale Ratliff, 45, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Resisting Arrest; Terrroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• John M. Hocker, 32, of Stanford, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Poss of Marijuana; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)
• Timothy Ernest Trammell, 30, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Amber Nicole Ross, 41, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Michael Lee Bidwell, 36, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jeremiah Collins Jr., 25, of Stanford, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 Or Under
• Heaven L. Amaya, 25, of Stanford, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Rhonda Gail Shadoan, 48, of Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear
• Merdella J. Howard, 44, of Paris, KY, Reckless Driving; Following Another Vehicle to Closely; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; License to Be in Possession
• Bradley Shawn Dennis, 19, of Monticello, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
• Byron Scott Gossett, 44, of Somerset, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence; Fail To Notify Owner Of Unattended Veh Of Damage; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• George O. Sizemore, 50, of Waynesburg, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
September 20
• Robert Brian Ritchie, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jessica E. Cox, 39, of Stearns, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Dylan James Burton, 35, of Nancy, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury); Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Amanda Lee Smith, 38, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Jody Neil Boyken, 51, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Laura Jean Childers, 43, of Berea, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Melissa Ann Dailey, 37, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
