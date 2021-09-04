September 2
• Freddy Ray Wilhelm, 41, of Eubank, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; three counts of Failure to Appear
• Robert L. Kinney, 37, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
September 3
• Vedenia Nicole Byrd, 28, of Crab Orchard, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jesse W. Randolph, 34, of Crab Orchard, Resisting Arrest; Disorder Conduct, 2nd Degree; Menacing; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ashley Rae Holt, 19, of Somerset, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Display or Poss of Cancelled Or Fictitious Oper Lic
• Christopher L. Moore, 25, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Darrell Wayne Koger, 57, of Stearns, Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.