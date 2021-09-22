September 20
• Jeffrey Wayne Sneed, 48, of Paris, KY, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Mary Jo Laverne Nash, 51, of Dry Ridge, KY, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Lisa Kathryn Holsomback, 56, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Deriatives); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Deliver/Manufacture
• William Robert Rice, 31, of Nancy, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> OR = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off
• Aubrey Nicole Jones, 20, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Heroin)
September 21
• Rodney S. Maples, 28, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Johnny Lee Mitchell, 39, of Campton, KY, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
