September 21
• Christopher Lee Murray, 37, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Edith Ann Davis, 41, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Joseph Brandon Gambrell, 39, of Science Hill, Burglary, 1st Degree; TBUT Or Disp - Firearm; Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
• Jeremy William Graf, 43, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Toby Lee Greshaw, 37, of Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Tensley Robert Davidson, 31, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Menacing; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Escape 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 <\ $1,000; Resisting Arrest
• Amellia R. Toelkes, 50, Berryton, KS, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Tony B. Ware, 57, of Burnside, Failure to Appear
September 22
• Clarence Awesome Lee, 34, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Robert E. Lee, 26, of Nancy, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc (189A.010(1B) - 1st
• Anthony Ray Davis, 32, of Eubank, Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Christial Michelle Poole, 29, of Lexington, Intimidating a Witness
• David Michael Hardwick, 63, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• April Michelle Hall, 36, of Hopkinsville, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
