September 23
• Bradley William Briscoe, 70, of Somerset, Careless Driving; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) -1st
• William Earl Goode, 71, no address listed; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Joey Lee Wardle, 45, of Hustonville, KY, Possess Matter Portray Sexual Performance By Minor U/12
• Andrew Reece Goodlett, 23, of Oak Grove, KY, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Carah Whitney Bell, 29, of Somerset, Traff In Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Controlled Substance, 2nd Or > Offense - (Heroin); Persistent Felony Offender I; Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Cody Seth Richardson, 26, of Burnside, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Sherry Lynn Hughes, 60, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
September 24
• Michael L. Wilcher, 27, of Hustonville, KY, No Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Plates; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 3rd (Agg Cir); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
• Jonathan Matthew Durham, 34, of Stanford, Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Pamela M. Jones, 53, of Somerset, Careless Driving; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt; No Rear View Mirror; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub 189A.010(1D) - 1st; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Robert Earl Lewis, 57, of Somerset, Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury); Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
• Brandon Lee Watkins, 36, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Leah Nora Weston, 27, of Monticello, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Booster Seat Violations; Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
September 25
• Tyler A. Fraley, 23, of Danville, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Strangulation 1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
September 26
• Brian K. Monson, 39, of Danville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jennifer L. Maynard, 39, of Danville, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Nicholas Alan Kouba, 33, of Russell Springs, TBUT or Disp Auto $1,000 <\ $10,000; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree; TBUT or Disp All Others $500 <\ $1,000
• Randy Lee Whitaker, 56, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• Jude Bernard McDade, 31, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kala Patricia Williams, 32, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); two counts of Failure to Appear
• Douglas Lewis Burton, 37, of Waynesburg, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Dennis Jarod Williams, 49, Orlando, KY, Failure to Appear
