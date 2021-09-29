September 27
• Jordy Allen Phelps, 36, of Science Hill, Improper or No Windshield; Disregarding Stop Sign; Reckless Driving; Failure to or Improper Signal; Fleeing Or Evading, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Dennis Edward Mullins, 54, of Eubank, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Amanda G. Bennish, 41, of Eubank, Improper Equipment; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• April Victoria Renee Dykes, 31, of Eubank, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Walter Lee Graves II, 34, of Campbellsville, three counts of Failure to Appear; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Failure to Dim Headlights; Following Another Vehicle Too Closely; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No Registration Receipt
• Justin Logan Proffitt, 32, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Austin K. Coleman, 22, of Stanford, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Resisting Arrest; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Tampering with Physical Evidence
• Samantha Michelle Newsome, 25, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Jason Matthew Perry, 38, of Campbellsville, Failure to Appear
• Patricia Lynn Parks, 36, of Eubank, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Steve Allen Brown, 58, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• James Walter Turner, 35, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off - (<\ 10 D.U. Opiates); Traff In Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Gary Lee Carter Jr., 38, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Mathew Daniel Delaney, 31, of Science Hill, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Brenda Sue James, 34, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Menacing
• James Bradley Townsend, 52, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Persistent Felony Offender I
• Andrew Don Shadoan, 34, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Terry Jan Mounce, 55, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
September 28
• Jerry Lee Ramsey, 60, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Roy L. Chumbley, 62, of Science Hill, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Roy Lee Wells Jr., 27, of Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Kyle Douglas Howard, 42, of Burnside, TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
