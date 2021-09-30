September 28
• Danny R. Oldham, 33, of Burnside, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; two counts of Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Stacey Michelle Savage, 48, of Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Richard Lee Stanley, 46, of Corbin, US Marshal transfer
• Matthew C. Harris, 28, of Kings Mountain, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Jacob A. Abbott, 31, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
September 29
• Crystal G. Phelps, 38, of Kings Mountain, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kenneth Justin Dyer, 36, of Russell Springs, Court Ordered
• Joshua Lance Samples, 21, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
