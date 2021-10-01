September 29
• Tyler Elie Pitman, 23, of Corbin, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Persistent Felony Offender II
• Chasity L. Roberts, 42, of Eubank, Court Ordered
• John W. Stull, 52, of Stanford, Driving On DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Driving Without License/Negligence In Accident; No Registration Receipt; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans; No Registration Plates; License To Be In Possession
• Kenneth W. Denney, 67, of Crab Orchard, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury)
• Charles Joseph Wesley, 41, of Science Hill, Menacing
September 30
• Terry Neal Lewis, 40, of Carlisle, KY, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jonathan Robert Shoemake, 33, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
