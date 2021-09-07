September 3
• Bobby Joe Byrd, 59, of McKee, KY, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
• David D. Slone, 32, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Tiffany A. Slone, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Justin R. Craigo, 27, Lafayette, TN, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Jerry Lee Calhoun, 40, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Drink Alcoholic Bev In Public Place (1st & 2nd Off); Failure to Appear
• Gena R. Gay, 46, of Nicholasville, Failure to Appear
• Jack L. Shaffer, 63, of Nancy, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Dustin Wesley Helton, 28, of Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Elige Gregory, 59, of Nicholasville, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Sharon Lee Young, 58, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
September 4
• Donna M. Burchfield, 34, of Crab Orchard, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Douglas Jay Peace, 37, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jacob Tyler Ingram, 26, of Monticello, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Melissa G. Buis, 51, of Somerset, Disregarding Stop Sign; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Kimberly Eugena Loveless, 29, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Violation Not Stated
• Joseph Strunk, 36, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Mary Ann Hellard, 36, of Livingston, Vehicle a Nuisance, Notsy, Etc.; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Giving Officer False Identifying Information
• David Alan Baker, 42, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Jacob Allen Adams, 27, of Burnside, two counts of Reckless Driving; three counts of Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); three counts of Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Operate Off Road Veh On Priv/Pub Land W/O Consent; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree - Police Officer; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Jon Cody Campbell, 25, of Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Varlie Allen Castle, 48, of Somerset, Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; TBUT or Disp from Building
• Michael D. King, 38, of Hustonville, KY, Assault, 4th Degree (Child Abuse)
• Thomas Edward McFeely, 42, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Roy Lee Wells Jr., 27, of Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear
September 5
• Charles Ethard Jasper, 32, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear; No Lights on Bicycle; Resisting Arrest; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Victor B. Anglin, 29, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Gregory W. Gatewood, 30, of Louisville, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
• Ricky Lee Reynoso, 32, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Alejandro Garcia, 43, of Somerset, Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
September 6
• Gerald Pelkonen, 41, of Stanford, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Daniel P. Heckert, 33, of Somerset, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Burglary, 3rd Degree
• John M. Hernandez, 20, of Burnside, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
• Brandon Tylor Lannum, 30, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
