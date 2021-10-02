September 30
• Sara R. Kimbler, 37, of Somerset, Court Ordered
• Sean James Everhart, 34, of Somerset, Court Ordered
• John W. Beach, 50, of Shopville, Court Ordered
• Brian Justin Epperson Sr., 41, of Somerset, Court Ordered
• Timothy B. Pettyjohn, 34, of Somerset, Court Ordered
• Kerri Dawn McClellan, 43, of Burnside, Court Ordered
• Melissa D. Feyka, 52, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Keesha L. Saylor, 41, of Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Charles Ivan Hall, 37, of Vanceburg, KY, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Morgan N. Gilbreath, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jordan Dominic Young, 25, of Liberty, Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Delana Noel Collins, 31, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• James Joseph Stagg, 42, of Somerset, Dist Of Matter Portraying Sexual Perf By Minor, 1st Off
• Jordy Allen Phelps, 36, of Science Hill, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
October 1
• Anthony Wayne Houp, 38, of Nicholasville, Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; License to be in Possession; No Operators-Moped License
• Amanda Nicole Griffey, 29, of Pine Knot, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
