September 8
• Brian M. Bourne, 24, of Stanford, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
• David A. Zeznanski, 35, of Danville, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
September 9
• Miranda Caudill, 31, of Stanford, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ryan Christopher Daulton, 32, of Science Hill, Arson, 2nd Degree; Use Of Weapon Of Mass Destruction (3rd Degree); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree
• Codie A. Marcum, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
• Matthew Lee McCarty, 29, of Liberty, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Chasity Dezera Snow, 25, of Liberty, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
September 10
• Kristy A. Howard, 35, of Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Robert Glen Coomer, 37, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.