September 8

• Brian M. Bourne, 24, of Stanford, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree

• David A. Zeznanski, 35, of Danville, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines

September 9

• Miranda Caudill, 31, of Stanford, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Ryan Christopher Daulton, 32, of Science Hill, Arson, 2nd Degree; Use Of Weapon Of Mass Destruction (3rd Degree); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

• Codie A. Marcum, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon

• Matthew Lee McCarty, 29, of Liberty, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Chasity Dezera Snow, 25, of Liberty, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines

September 10

• Kristy A. Howard, 35, of Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Robert Glen Coomer, 37, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

