A total of five individuals were arrested Friday night on drug-related charges as Pulaski County Constables attempted to serve a man accused in a recent indictments as well as of a probation violation.
According to District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, the constables were searching northern Pulaski County when District 4 Constable Gary Baldock spotted the vehicle they were looking for pull into a driveway off Ky. 1247. Constable Wallace applied for a search warrant on the home and executed it along with Constables Baldock, Eric Strunk and Shane Haste.
Located in the home, according to Wallace, were around 50 grams of crystal meth, suspected heroin, numerous pills, digital scales, marijuana and $885 in cash. Arrested at the scene were:
• Timothy C. Sizemore, 40, of Eubank, lives at the residence and was served with an indictment charging him with Possession of Heroin and a district court warrant as well as new charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin), and Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces).
• Brandon C. Mayfield, 30, of Somerset, was charged with first-degree Trafficking In a Controlled Substance (meth), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Persistent Felony Offender.
• Chassity B. Silvers, 27, of Somerset, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (meth), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Persistent Felony Offender.
• Jason Allen Russo, 36, of Burnside, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (meth), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin), and Trafficking in Marijuana.
• Dillan Gage Shadoan, 19, of Somerset, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (meth), first-degree Trafficking In a Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Trafficking in Marijuana.
All were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
"I want to thank the community of all the tips on the drug dealing in Pulaski County," Constable Wallace stated. "It is really making a difference in the drug trafficking. I am looking forward to working with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office on the prosecution of these drug cases. We have worked very hard to check on every drug tip we have received this year. If you see it or hear it, please report it."
