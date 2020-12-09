Many sectors of our economy and community have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but perhaps none so much as the restaurant industry.
Now that we're in the season of giving, a local official and his entrepreneur friend have teamed up to help out restaurant servers throughout Pulaski County.
County Attorney Martin Hatfield and his office, in conjunction with Willie Dick and Commercial Printing, have launched "Support a Server" -- a gift card drive for food service employees who earn a significant portion of their income through tips. With the pandemic prompting major restrictions on in-house dining, Hatfield noted that those individuals could use some help.
"We're asking the community to get involved in this project with us," Hatfield announced at Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
Commercial Printing designed a card resembling a page from an order pad. Nearly 300 cards have been distributed to local restaurants so that their servers can list the top 3 businesses from where they could most use a gift card, with the county attorney's office then picking them back up.
Starting this Thursday, the public may stop by the Pulaski County Attorney's Office on Maple Street in downtown Somerset and pick up a card (or cards) with a server's name and wishes. Donors are asked to purchase at least a $25 gift card from a business on the wish list, though Hatfield noted they are welcome to give a card with a higher amount or even purchase some combination of gift cards from all three possibilities listed so long as the minimum value is $25.
"We wanted to give the servers options," Hatfield explained. "Some may have different needs than others; some may have children they want to buy [gifts] for…some may want to buy groceries for their Christmas dinner."
Donors may choose to include their own name or remain anonymous. They are asked to return the server cards with gift cards attached to the County Attorney's office by December 21 so they can be delivered back to the restaurants and servers on that target day.
Hatfield praised his staff for the idea, saying they look for ways to serve the community apart from their normal duties.
"We just wanted to help out a segment of our community that we know has been devastated during this pandemic," he said.
