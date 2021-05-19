For the first time in over year, the 28th Judicial Circuit Adult Drug Court was able to hold a graduation ceremony honoring seven individuals who have completed the program.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidance, the Spring 2021 ceremony for Justin Mofield, Cody Benge, Latonya Bell, Carter Bowling, Michael Fairchild, Clayton Ridner and Christopher Halcomb was held last Wednesday on the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza. It was the first ceremony headed up by Family Court Judges Marcus Vanover and Jane Adams Venters, who took over the program following the departure of Judge David Tapp for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in November 2019.
"We're very, very proud of each one of you for working through the program," Judge Vanover said, "how well you've done and the changes you've made in your life.…We're glad to see you here graduating but we are going to miss you."
Judge Venters told the graduates that the judges and staff "are so excited about your future…You're making our program proud and have a lot to offer our community."
Program Supervisor Josh Tackett commended the graduates for the 2-3 years they've put into the program -- especially since much of their work over the last year had to be done virtually due to the pandemic. Tackett noted the importance of accountability and showing the participants still going through drug court that completion is possible as is "a better way of life."
"I have seen you all grow tremendously," Tackett said.
Serving as guest speakers were SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) President and CEO Chris Girdler and Somerset Police Chief William Hunt.
Girdler noted the sunny weather, saying it was "reflective of the celebration that today is for each graduate and your friends and family.
"This is a celebration for the community as a whole as well," Girdler continued. "…There's not a single one of us here today who has not been impacted in some way, shape or form by the scourge of addiction."
Girdler spoke of how economic development encompasses programs like drug court which aim to better the citizens of any community.
"At SPEDA, we stand ready and willing to help you either to continue in the workforce or to re-enter the workforce. We have an army behind us that will support you every step of the way, at every turn."
Chief Hunt asked the graduates to identify themselves, pointing out they are real people and not just names on the ceremony program. "That's what this program's about and why this program is so important," he said.
The chief also talked about the importance of faith in his life and the need for a good support system. He gifted each graduate with an SPD coin emblazoned with Faith, Honor and Protect.
"The challenge is just beginning," Chief Hunt said. "We all have challenges. I suggest you continue with the programs and have people you can lean on. And lean on your faith."
As the graduates received their certificates, they were given the opportunity to address the crowd. Latonya Bell spoke about feeling overwhelmed upon completing the program but thanked her family for their support.
"I had a fear of messing it up," she said. "For everyone still in the program, make sure you build your support system strong."
Carter Bowling said that drug court takes commitment. "If you want this program to work, it will work for you," he said.
Since its start in 2004, the 28th Judicial Drug Court has had nearly 190 graduates. The local alternative sentencing program has also been honored with the All Rise Award in 2014 and the Community Transformation Award in 2015.
