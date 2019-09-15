Several actions taken at Somerset City Council meeting

A round-up of Monday's Somerset City Council meeting includes land changes, water awards and bond refinancing.
One of the actions taken by council was to pass an intent to annex the right-of-way on Ky. 39 north past Eagle's Nest. Mayor Alan Keck explained that the annexation only applied to the road's right-of-way and would not take in privately owned property, although the step was taken with an eye towards helping a business - the Barn at Redgate - because that business has asked to be annexed into the city.
The council also passed a resolution stating an intent to offload an "irregularly-shaped" property that was given to the city by the state after the completion of the new Monticello/Martin Luther King Jr. bridge route.
The surplus property in the Hope Way/Freeman Avenue area is "of no special value to the city." Mayor Keck and City Attorney John Adams said the owner of adjoining property could use it as part of a development plan in that area.
As a bonus to the city, giving the property away would reduce the amount of land the city has to take care of, Keck said.
In response to questions from the council, Adams confirmed that the adjacent property owner is Dean Stewart, although Adams said he is not the person who has plans for developing the area.
In a final land-related piece of business, the council heard the first reading on a proposed zone change for four properties on Old Monticello Street, spanning the intersection with Grove Street. Those four properties are to change from Industrial-1 to Business-1.
In financial matters, the council held a first reading of an ordinance that would allow for the refinancing of the city's 2011 General Obligation Bonds.
"The rates aren't locked for sure, but it looks like we're going to be able to save over a point, maybe a point and a half," Keck said, meaning around $400,000 in interest savings.
The council also passed a resolution to lease a sanitation truck through the Kentucky Association of Counties' mini-bond program.
Dana Whitis, manager of the water and wastewater department, received a plaque in honor of the pretreatment wastewater program.
"I'm honored to receive this award," she said, giving thanks to the mayor and council for giving the department the resources needed to do the job.
She also thanked her employees, saying "The team I have beside me is wonderful, all my supervisors and employees. I can't do my job without them, so thank you all."
The program monitors all industrial users, she said.
The council also heard from Keith Floyd, executive director for Somernites Cruise, who showed appreciation to the mayor, the council and the city for supporting the monthly car show. He told the audience of last month's record-breaking show, which had more than 2,000 cars in attendance and massive crowds.
At the end of the meeting, Keck told the audience that many council members would be attending the annual Kentucky League of Cities Conference, being held September 24 through 27.
Because of that, there would be no second September City Council meeting. The next meeting will be held October 14.
