Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery has announced the resolution of several felony cases this month before Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette.
DRUG-RELATED CASES
• Bradley Townsend, 50, of Somerset, was formally sentenced to 20 years in prison as a result of trial verdict and a guilty plea from two separate felony indictments. According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Neal Tucker, in June 2019, a Pulaski County Jury found Townsend guilty of complicity to first degree trafficking (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and first-degree persistent felony offender. Tucker stated that evidence was given at trial that in May 2017, Townsend supported and aided another person in selling methamphetamine. The jury recommended 20 years in prison. Tucker stated that Townsend later pled guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (under 2 grams of methamphetamine) from a different incident in September 2017. Townsend was investigated by the Somerset Police Department.
• Helen R. Hurd, 34, of Louisville pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. According to Tucker, an August 2018 investigation by the Somerset Police Department resulted in Hurd's on shoplifting charges. During a search at the Pulaski County Detention Center, Hurd had stashed a large quantity of heroin on her person. The Pulaski County Grand Jury determined that the quantity was clearly held for trafficking.
• Bryan Clinton Hopper, Jr., 25, of Somerset pleaded guilty first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon while co-defendant Brandon Cassidy, 24, of Somerset pleaded guilty to first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David L. Dalton, in July 2018, a Somerset Police investigation at the Woodland trailer park in search a person with an active arrest warrant found Hopper and Cassidy in a residence near a 9 mm handgun, three fake $100 bills, 13 grams of methamphetamine and digital scales. Dalton is recommending eight years in prison for both defendants, who are scheduled to be formally sentenced on September 19.
• Mark Andrew Alban, 48, of Somerset pleaded guilty to third-degree Burglary, third-degree Criminal Mischief, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. According to Tucker, an investigation by the Somerset Police Department determined that in February 2019 Alban broke into Calvary Baptist Church and caused damage. When the police caught up to Alban, he spit out a baggie as a result of him trying to hide evidence. Tucker is recommending three years in prison when Alban is sentenced on August 15.
• Heather Michelle Owens, 38, of Crab Orchard pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and first-degree Promoting Contraband. According to Tucker, an investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office found that Owens was in possession of a firearm having previously been convicted of a felony. Furthermore, Owens went into the PCDC with a bag of methamphetamine in her shoe. Tucker is recommending two years in prison for these offenses when Owens is sentenced on August 15.
• Mary K. Lamb, 39, of Somerset pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison for the offense of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to Montgomery, in December 2018, an investigation by the Kentucky State Police during a traffic stop on Estill Hackney Road found Lamb to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.
OTHER CASES
• Derek K.
Kissee, 28, of Somerset pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 and ½ years in prison for felony Theft by Unlawful Taking. According to Montgomery, an investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office determined that in January 2018 Kissee stole vehicle parts from property on WTLO Road.
• Jessie Lum Perry, 37, of Lexington was imprisoned for two years following the revocation of his probation. According to Dalton, proof was given that Perry violated the conditions of his probation. He had been originally convicted of Flagrant Non-support.
• Rodney Douglas Rose Jr., 29, of Monticello was imprisoned for two years following the revocation of his probation. According to Montgomery, Rose was originally placed on probation for the offense of third-degree Burglary. Rose stipulated that he violated the conditions of his probation.
