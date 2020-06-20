Sexual abuse case headed to grand jury

The Pulaski County Grand Jury will hear the case of a Somerset man accused of domestic assault.
Jerry Jason Sears, 41, was arrested June 9 on charges of Sexual Misconduct, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), and Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. The misconduct charge was later amended up to first-degree Sexual Abuse.
During a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, Pulaski District Judge Katie Slone determined there was enough probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.
According to Sears' arrest citation, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Jones had responded to South Ky. 1247 near the Cooper Power Plant to check the status of three individuals walking along the road. Upon arrival, the deputy was advised by the woman that she had an active EPO/DVO against Sears -- whom she said had forced her and their child to walk down the highway. The woman further advised, the citation stated, that Sears struck her twice in the face when she attempted to get away and that he had thrown her phone over a guardrail. Sears told the deputy, according to the citation, that he was looking for needles he believed the woman to have.
At press time, Sears remained lodged to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
