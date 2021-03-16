Now that it's starting to warm up, people are more than ready to get back outside.
Saturday morning was particularly action-packed for Pulaski Countians with running enthusiasts and St. Patrick's Day lovers heading to Stonebrook Center in Burnside for the 9th annual Shamrock Shuffle, the popular 5K hosted by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber reported Monday that nearly 500 runners turned out for the event. Last year's Shamrock Shuffle was the last major in-person events to be held locally before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a statewide shutdown.
"This year's Shamrock Shuffle was one of the best we have hosted in recent memory," said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "You could just tell that people were excited to be outside and participating in something familiar that reminded them of the pre-COVID era."
To help ensure health and safety, participants -- most in St. Patty's-themed costumes -- took off in "pods" that were spaced five minutes apart rather than having one start time. Each runner was chipped to determine racing times.
According to the race website, Andrew Nelson of Mount Vernon posted the individual fastest time with 18 minutes and 1.04 seconds. Kate Golden of Somerset was the fastest female at 20 minutes and 21.9 seconds -- good enough for 9th place overall.
Medals were awarded for men and women in several age categories. Prior to the big race, little ones also had a chance to compete for the title of "Fastest Kid in Town."
Clue added that money raised from this year's Shuffle will help the chamber provide free training programs and digital opportunities for the organization's more than 900 business members throughout 2021.
The St. Patty's theme spilled over to Lee's Ford Marina with one of the teams participating in the Lake Cumberland Polar Plunge decked out in Kelly green costumes. The annual plunge serves as the local signature fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).
That team, "Heart of the Briar Jumper" from Hopkins Elementary and captained by 4th grader Ross Henderson, raised $6,445. Other top teams were Ellee's Eskimos with $3,390 and Vette City Guardians of the Children with $469. The top individual fundraiser was Ellee's Eskimos captain Sadie Brown with $1,824.
SOKY's Hannah Blancet announced that the overall amount raised this year was $15,541.
Lee's Ford owner J.D. Hamilton led the participants with the first plunge of the day. The water temperature at the time was 47 degrees.
