The holidays are not quite over - New Year's is a few days away - but it's usually around this time of year when people start to wake up from their slumbers, having had multiple holiday feasts, and start asking the age-old question, "How do I get rid of these extra pounds that seem to have developed?"
The good news is that most holiday weight gain is easy to take back off, according to Caleb Cox, a personal trainer at Planet Fitness.
"I do think people gain weight during the holidays," Cox said. "Not too much, but most of it is a lot of water weight because all the foods they're taking in, and there's more weight to that, so it's easier to get rid of."
He said that, like most gyms, they expect to have an influx of new customers at the beginning of the year, and plans are already in place to offer special discounts for new memberships.
Those memberships include getting help from trainers like Cox, who leads many of Planet Fitness's classes throughout the week, and many of those focus on calorie burning, he said.
In between classes, he also likes to help out members who are out on the floor, using the gyms various machines.
His advice: "A good way to burn off fat after the holidays is the stair climber. They are number one when it comes to shedding the weight off."
He also advises to keep in mind weight-burning workouts are more effective when using lighter weights and keeping repetitions high. Doing more reps means keeping the heart rate high, which in turn means burning more calories, he said.
Abdominal work and treadmills are also good at burning calories, he said.
As for diet, Cox suggested, "A big one is stay away from the bread. Any type of bread with saturated fats, and any type of fried foods, those are a no-go if you want to shed off the weight. What you want to do is to up your greens and lean meats. If you're vegan, you can find meat substitutes."
