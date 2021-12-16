Sheriff issues scam alert

Sheriff Greg Speck wants to warn of a possible scam in this area where the solicitor alleges the person has warrants or failed to show for jury duty.
"We have received several calls today (Tuesday) from citizens in Pulaski County who state that someone called them saying they had warrants on them or had an upcoming court date," Sheriff Speck stated, adding the phone number reported has an 802 area code. "So far, none of the calls have solicited money.
"We want to let you know that the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office does not call and tell you that you have a warrant on you. We also do not call you about upcoming court dates. That should come from the Circuit Court Clerk's Office," the sheriff continued.
One of the callers, identifying themself as Detective Campbell, also told a person that she was under investigation for failing to show up for jury duty. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office does not have a Det. Campbell, Speck said. Another person called the Sheriff's Office, stating they received a call from someone who stated she had a warrant on her and that someone would be at her house in 30 minutes and then hung up on her.
"We have contacted the number, and when answered, it gives you different prompts to connect you with the warrants division, supervisor on-call, etc.," Sheriff Speck said. "We do not have an answering system on our phones if you call the direct line. A live person usually answers our phones."
Anyone receiving a telephone of this nature should contact PCSO at 606-678-5145 or your local law enforcement agency.
