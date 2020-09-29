A routine traffic stop resulted in the arrests of two locals Saturday night, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Robert Rolland Kinney, 41, of Science Hill, and Ricki Lynn Wilson, 46, of Nancy, are facing charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams of methamphetamine, enhanced), Drug Paraphernalia - Deliver/Manufacture, and Receiving Stolen Property (firearm).
Kinney has been additionally charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (third offense), Obscuring the Identity of a Machine under $500, No Registration Plates, Failure of Non-Owner/Operator to Maintain Required Insurance (first offense), and Driving on a DUI-suspended License (first offense).
According to Sheriff Speck, Deputy Marcus Harrison stopped a 1973 Dodge pickup on Ky. 3057 in Ferguson after noticing one tail light out and that the tag had expired in 2017. The deputy made contact with Kinney, who was driving.
Kinney was charged with DUI after the performance of several field sobriety tests, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said. Wilson, a passenger in the truck, was asked to step out while the vehicle was searched. That search led to the discovery of 20 grams of methamphetamine in individual baggies, $780 in cash, a Hi-Point handgun, and a set of digital scales.
According to PCSO, Pulaski County 911 Dispatch confirmed that the gun had been reported stolen. Both Kinney and Wilson were arrested around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where they both remained as of Monday afternoon.
Sergeant Richard Smith assisted Dep. Harrison at the scene. Harrison is continuing the investigation with the PCSO Narcotics Division.
Kinney and Wilson were arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday -- pleading not guilty to all charges. They are each scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 7.
