Sheriff's Office gets clean audit report

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received a 100 percent clean audit from the office of State Auditor Make Harmon on Wednesday.
The audit was for the 2018 financial statements of the office Sheriff Greg Speck.
"The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance," a statement from the state said. "The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses."
The report notes that the Sheriff's Office's duties include collecting property taxes and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice.
The office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with its duties, it stated.
Sheriff Speck said that this office audit covered more than $3 million worth of accounts. The audit covering property tax accounts will be conducted later.
Speck said that he was proud of the clean audit.
"It's a credit to the whole office and staff," he said.
He stated that there were no problems that came up during the auditing process.
