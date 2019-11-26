Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck issued a warning via Facebook on Saturday about bogus bills being circulated in the community.
According to the post, the bills had been used at businesses on North Ky. 1247 last Wednesday and on South US 27 on Friday night.
Friday's incident resulted in surveillance video of a white male attempting to pass the phony currency. According to the post, "The clerk refused the bill at that location because she saw that it was fake. The subject was on foot at the drive thru window and ran away when the clerk refused to accept the fake bill."
The sheriff's office reports that the bills can be found in all denominations and are marked with "what appears to be Chinese symbols" on the back.
Sheriff Speck urges anyone coming in contact with the counterfeit bills or with any information regarding the case to contact his office at 678-5145 or other local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be left anonymously online at www.pulaskisheriff.com.
