Sheriff's Office K9 awarded protective vest

One of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office K9s will soon be a bit safer during those ruff days out in the field.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck has announced that K9 Rocky is expected to receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. within the next 10 weeks.
Rocky, whose handler is PCSO Sergeant Branson Patterson, has been trained in narcotics detection as well as officer protection among other tasks.
"We're very thankful to Vested Interest for their donation which will help keep Rocky safe as he performs his daily law enforcement duties with Sgt. Patterson," Sheriff Speck said.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ (National Institute of Justice) certified. Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,601 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million -- made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
K9 Rocky's vest will be embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20". According to published reports, Gabo was injured after being shot on duty in December 2018 but recovered -- dying later due to a serious illness.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
