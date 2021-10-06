An eastern Kentucky man is serving a seven-year sentence after having his probation revoked has been granted shock probation.
Johnny Dylan Turner, 21, of Hazard (formerly of Bronston), was sentenced in June to a year for first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) and Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (first offense) in connection to a February 27 incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
According to Turner's arrest citation at the time, the incident began when Pulaski Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey saw a 2014 Hyundai Veloster cross the center line on Jarvis Avenue with its left tires. Dep. Massey initiated a traffic stop and the Hyundai came to a stop at Maplewood Drive.
Before the deputy could get out of his cruiser, according to the citation, the driver pulled back onto Jarvis and proceeded to lead Massey at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. Dep. Massey reported in the citation that Turner "made several circles" through the surrounding streets before ultimately leaving the roadway and wrecking his vehicle into a bed of rocks at the bottom of a muddy hill off of Woods Avenue. The deputy's cruiser also slid down the hill into the rear of the Hyundai.
According to the citation, Turner got out of his vehicle and started running toward Conley Drive -- ignoring Dep. Massey's commands to stop and throwing a garbage can into the deputy's path before he was finally able to overtake Turner and arrest him.
Having already been on probation (seven years consecutive probated for five) for drug-related charges dating back to January 2018, his probation was also revoked with the full seven-year sentence imposed once Turner was indicted in June. He pleaded guilty on the fleeing charge in exchange for just one additional year.
An order granting Turner's shock probation (with five years' supervision) was entered on September 20 on the condition that he complete the Pulaski County Drug Court program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.