Another Pulaski County school has earned top honors from the nation's top education official.
In an announcement Thursday afternoon, United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos named Shopville Elementary School among 362 schools selected as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.
"I am thrilled that Shopville Elementary has been announced as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School! We are one of five public schools in Kentucky to receive this recognition in 2019," Principal Shannon Dick said. "To receive a Blue Ribbon designation, a school must have consistently high academic achievement but for Shopville, this is just the tip of the iceberg. What makes our small school so special is the fact that EVERYONE (students, staff, families, and the community) works so well together to help our students as well as each other. Our staff does an amazing job connecting with students, building positive relationships, and setting high expectations for each and every child."
"I am very proud of Shopville Elementary," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson added. "The students and staff have worked very hard for this great recognition. The Blue Ribbon Award is a milestone in the tremendous success they have seen over the last few years."
Now in its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed recognition on more than 9,000 schools — which earn the recognition based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the national program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning recognized by everyone from parents to policymakers.
"We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. "As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning."
Shopville Elementary, which serves more than 325 students, is being honored as an Exemplary High Performing School — the category for each state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally-normed tests. The school's profile on the NBRS website notes Shopville's culture and family atmosphere. It reads in part:
"While it is fairly easy to measure our academic success through our state assessment results, it is more difficult to measure the profound effect that our culture has on our students' success. Our students are prepared, and our staff is dedicated to putting students first. Our school is successful because all staff truly believe that students will meet high expectations if they know that the staff cares about them."
Shopville Elementary proved to be a district standout when the accountability scores were released last fall — ranking No. 11 out of the state's 703 public elementary schools, or the top two percent, in reading and math proficiency. The school joins Oak Hill Elementary, which was honored last year as an Exemplary High Performing School.
This year, Shopville is one of just five public schools in Kentucky to be honored (Barret Traditional Middle School in Jefferson County, East Valley Elementary in Morgan, Murray Elementary and Perryville Elementary in Boyle) along four private schools (Ascension School in Louisville, Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills, Saint Dominic School in Springfield and Saint Thomas School in Fort Thomas). These schools were certified using 2017-18 state assessment data and all of them met the Exemplary High Performing Schools criteria to be National Blue Ribbon Schools.
“These schools are models of excellence for teaching and learning in our Commonwealth,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said. “I offer my sincere congratulations to the students, staff and leadership at the school and district levels for this incredible and well-deserved recognition.”
The Education Department invites public school nominations only from the top education official in each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools may be nominated by The Council for American Private Education.
Kent Mayfield, who now serves as Pulaski Schools' Middle School Instructional Supervisor, was principal at Shopville Elementary at the time the school was nominated. "I am so proud of the entire school community and this award validates the incredible work of the teachers, staff and students at Shopville Elementary," he said. "I feel extremely humbled and honored to have served as Principal in such a wonderful school and community."
This year's honorees will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony planned in Washington, D.C., on November 14-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.