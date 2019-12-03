Shopville man arrested for sending obscene material to minor

Friday was a busy night for District 5 Constable Mike Wallace.
Following a drug bust in Eubank, the constable arrested John Samuel Clevenger Jr., 41, of Shopville, on charges Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor and Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors (first offense).
According to Constable Wallace, the charges stem from a call he took from a concerned mother about explicit photos and messages being sent to her 16-year-old daughter. Upon further investigation, Clevenger was located staying at the Budget Inn and arrested.
He was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center without bond just after midnight Saturday morning.
Clevenger pleaded not guilty to the charges in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning. His preliminary hearing is set for December 11.
