Shopville man pleads not guilty to using an electronic device to solicit minor

A Shopville man accused of sending explicit photos and messages to a 16-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
John Samuel Clevenger, 42, was arraigned before Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette on January 30. The Pulaski County Grand Jury has indicted Clevenger on a single count of Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor.
The charge stems from an investigation by District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, who reported taking a call November 29 from a concerned mother. Clevenger was located staying at a Somerset motel and arrested.
He was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center just after midnight on November 30, where he has remained lodged. During arraignment, Judge Burdette reduced Clevenger's initial $25,000 cash bond to $10,000.
His next court appearance, a pretrial conference, has been scheduled for February 20.
