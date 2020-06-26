Shopville man sentenced in soliciting case

A Shopville man who pleaded guilty to sending explicit photos and messages to a 16-year-old has been sentenced.
John Samuel Clevenger Jr., 42, was sentenced to a year in prison last Thursday after pleading guilty in April to Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor.
According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, a local parent was informed by her child last November that a man over 40 years old was attempting in engage her in sexual conversation over Facebook. Clevenger eventually sent suggestive photos and offered to meet the minor at the Budget Inn.
The Commonwealth Journal previously reported that the mother then called District 5 Constable Mike Wallace on November 29. He met Clevenger at the Somerset motel instead and arrested him.
Clevenger was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center just after midnight on November 30, where he has remained lodged. The local grand jury indicted him in January.
Dalton recommended a year imprisonment. He added that Clevenger would be a registered sex offender for 20 years and will have a 5 year period of conditional discharge once he is released.
