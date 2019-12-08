Should Price be doing county business as he awaits DUI outcome?

We believe in the legal process.
A man is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
That being said, there's been some unrest among local citizens about whether or not Pulaski Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price should be doing county business as he awaits the outcome of last week's DUI arrest.
Last Monday, Price was pulled over in the Barnesburg area of Pulaski County after a Kentucky State Police trooper observed him weaving and operating a county vehicle carelessly. The trooper smelled alcohol on Price, conducted a field sobriety test -- which Price did not do so well on -- and then arrested the deputy judge after he refused to take a preliminary breathalyzer test. Price later refused to take a blood-alcohol test.
After a night at the Pulaski County Detention Center, Price was back at work the next day.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal that County Attorney Martin Hatfield advised him to "continue Mr. Price's employment and responsibility pending any further outcome."
We will go along a portion of that -- we certainly think it would be premature to terminate Price's employment.
However, we also feel Price should not be on the job -- particularly in a county vehicle -- as this case moves through the court system.
There are simply too many questions. It starts, of course, with Price's failure to comply with the trooper's request to take alcohol-measuring tests. Price told the trooper he had not been drinking ... so what's the problem?
There also is a huge question-mark surrounding the "meeting" Price claimed he was attending earlier Monday evening.
Sources have told the Commonwealth Journal that Price was at a local watering hole Monday night. Could he have been discussing county business after hours at a bar? It's possible, but Kelley seemed to know little about the meeting -- and SPEDA president Chris Girdler, whose organization is deeply invested in the industrial park project, which the "meeting" was supposedly about -- didn't know anything about it whatsoever.
The whole fiasco slaps a huge black eye on Pulaski County government -- smack dab in the middle of relatively smooth and prosperous times for both the City of Somerset and the county.
We believe there are enough eyebrow-raising issues with this mess to warrant a suspension of Price's duties, with pay, while he awaits his day in court.
Until he is cleared of the DUI, Price's presence in county government will be a distraction as Pulaski Fiscal Court continues to work to move the county forward.
And if he is found guilty of operating a county vehicle while intoxicated -- thus endangering Pulaski countians who shared the road with him -- his employment should be immediately terminated.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; ands Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.