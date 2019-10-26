Let's all go to the lobby!
That familiar refrain is the stuff of nostalgic dreams, of slumping into a plush theater seat and watching dancing hot dogs and popcorn boxes amble across a widescreen. It is as much a part of the movie-watching experience as dazzling cinematography or iconic stars flashing perfect smiles.
And the main attraction in said lobby is, of course, the snack bar.
The snack bar at Showplace Cinemas in the Somerset Mall has been serving hungry moviegoers -- give or take a few years of hiatus -- since 1981. That's as long as local Congressman Hal Rogers has been in Washington, one year after "The Empire Strikes Back" was released, and the same year Prince Charles and Lady Diana got married.
Of course, Showplace Cinemas closed for a period of time in the last decade -- going dark from December of 2013 up until April of 2017. In that span, the local cinephile community also lost its greatest champion: Norma Leveridge who was as closely associated with movie theaters in Pulaski County as anyone could be. In 1952, she started her long run at the Virginia Cinema on East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset and managed it as a do-everything dynamo -- ordering movies, selling tickets, serving popcorn. She took over as manager of Showplace Cinemas when it opened, and served there almost the entire first run of its existence, retiring shortly before it closed. She passed away in February of 2014.
"I miss her terribly," said Showplace manager Angie Dibbs, herself an extremely familiar face inside the theater's ticketing window.
Dibbs is dedicated to carrying on Leveridge's legacy, and that includes how things are done at the snack bar. And it all starts with the popcorn.
The popcorn is to the snack bar as John Wayne was to the western genre, or as Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh were to "Gone With the Wind": It's the main attraction. The shining star.
Or take it from Dibbs: "Popcorn. Especially the popcorn," she said when asked what the main appeal of the snack bar is.
"We have to make it right," she added. "People are picky about their popcorn."
There's definitely a science to it. It seems like such a simple formula: Exploded kernels. Butter. Salt. But for as long as people have been coming to Showplace Cinema, they've come to expect a certain taste and balance to what they get there, and that impression has seemingly lodged itself in the collective consciousness of Pulaski County over the years. Conversely, everyone has their particular preferences.
"(Some people want) extra butter. No salt -- they wish they could get no salt, but that's hard to do," said Dibbs. "We have flavors for it, and we just make it with love."
But the popcorn is just the same in the Showplace Cinemas incarnation as it was in the previous one.
"Norma taught me well," said Dibbs with a chuckle.
Of course, popcorn isn't all the snack bar at Showplace has available. There's a wide variety of candies -- Reese's Pieces, Whoppers, Sugar Babies, Skittles, Mike & Ike, etc. All the theater classics. Dippin' Dots, the little balls of ice cream, are another popular option, said Dibbs, and there's always the old classic cotton candy.
If you're in the mood for something more savory, the snack bar offers nachos, pretzels (regular or stuffed with cream cheese), frozen bananas, corndogs, and even individual deep-dish pizzas.
"We microwave it and then throw it in the air fryer to crisp it up," said Dibbs of the pizzas.
Wash it down with a soda of your choice, or teas, energy drinks (including sugar-free), water, or a good, old-fashioned slushie -- which are sometimes themed to particular holidays or promotions. Dibbs talked about mixing up the last of the Wild Cherry Fanta supply (as it's going out of production) into a Halloween slushie. They have also done Butterbeer for "Harry Potter" films and "Ectoplasm" for "Ghostbusters," and most recently, a green Hawaiian Punch mix for the recent release of "Joker."
"We've expanded our cup sizes," said Dibbs. "We have like five different sizes of drinks to get now, or popcorns."
For many years at Showplace, a collage of movie posters graced the wall behind the snack bar. It was as familiar a sight as anything in Pulaski, and essentially chronicled the theater's history by what went up on the wall. It hasn't been there since the theater opened, but that may not always be the case if Dibbs has her way: "I'm still trying to talk them into bringing it back."
There are as many types of snacks available as genres of movies shown at Showplace Cinemas, but it's not just filmgoers buying them. Dibbs said people come in just to get popcorn, regardless of whether they're seeing anything or not.
But people of all ages -- adults, kids, and everyone in between -- can't resist stopping at the snack bar on their way into the movies.
"People come in, they could have just eaten, and they still have to get a popcorn," said Dibbs. "They can pass up the candy and everything else, but they can't pass up the popcorn and the drink."
