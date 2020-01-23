SHS junior helps kids by giving SPD Book and Bear-Bags

A local youth took on the task of aiding Somerset Police officers in helping children who are experiencing something traumatic, usually through the arrest of one or both parents.
Colton Correll is a junior at Somerset High School and is also the son of SPD Captain Michael Correll.
Colton was selected to be a Rogers Scholar, and as one of the requirements for completing the program he needed to preform a community service project.
He teamed up with the Somerset Police Department to create Book and Bear-Bags, gathering backpacks containing a book and a bear to be given out by SPD officers.
The high schooler explained what this project meant to him.
"My father has been a police officer for the past 19 years. He has tried his best not to expose our family to the horrible things he has witnessed over the years. Although he tried, we still knew. You could see it in him when he would come home. He would come and hug me and my brother and just squeeze us thanking the Lord for us. Then later in the day, I would hear about a fatal collision that happened the night before. I knew dad was affected by it."
Colton described one moment that stood out in his mind as a motivation for his project.
"My dad picked me up from basketball practice in his cruiser one day when I was a freshman. As we were driving home we saw two middle school kids fighting in the middle of the street. He got out and dealt with the situation. We were taking one of the kids home, and Dad was trying to make conversation with the kid. Dad asked if there would be a parent there when we got to his house. The kid said 'no.' He said he lived with his mom, but he had not seen her in two days and did not know if she would be home. When we got to his home, It was pretty rough. His mom was there, didn't seem to care that her 12-year-old son was fighting in the middle of the street. Honestly I felt somehow guilty. The realization of how good I had it compared to this kid. During the drive he said he did not know if his mother would ever be home and the only memory he could remember of his father was the night he left and never came back," Colton said.
He said that officers have for years had a stuffed animal to give to a child, but that the addition of the backpacks and books were a step up from that.
He received help from several sources, including Somerset ABC Director Janet Wilson, whom he wrote to asking for help in getting the backpacks.
He also spoke to his church, East Somerset Baptist Church, and his school, saying both were instrumental in the project.
"I definitely want to thank Bro. Dustin Fennison for his great insight and direction and mostly his prayers for me," Colton said. "I attribute any success, any athleticism, any scores on tests, it's all Christ. I also know that when you go to class, the gym, wherever, you walk in there representing Christ. You do all things for Christ. That piece of scripture isn't advice, it's a command."
As for his fellow students at SHS, he said, "I was overwhelmed at the response I got. It made me realize that this project was more than just helping these kids. It's helping others to help others.
"Or, put it this way, my classmates, friends from church and other people from Somerset are helping just as much as I am by donating these items. Then I pass them on to the police officers, and you never know after that. Ofc. [Eric] Klepper might hand off a bag to a kid at a scene where mom and dad are both going to jail. But that little thing, a backpack with a book and a bear ignites a conversation with Ofc. Klepper. That one exchange might be something that takes that kid down another road. It's certainly not his fault his parents act like they do."
SPD Chief William Hunt said of Colton, "I can't say enough about the level of effort I've seen Colton give in everything he does. He has completed a great deal of community service helping with city events and charity 5K's. He has taken the time to help with HAZMAT 12 and Somerset Fire Department on mock scenarios, giving up entire Saturdays in doing so. I know this project really meant so much more than the scholarship offered. When Colton found out about our Christmas rounds when several officers and myself visited kids, he immediately offered these bags."
One of Colton's teachers, Forrest Spillman, said, "Colton takes accelerated classes designed to produce doctors, researchers and engineers. He does this while playing sports and maintains a perfect 4.0. These are not general courses, only the best and brightest take these courses."
Colton has maintained that perfect GPA while playing several school sports, including being on the junior varsity and varsity basketball teams.
Jeron Dunbar, the head boys basketball coach at SHS, said, "Colton has a great work ethic. He not only wants to get better, but make his teammates better. He is the epitome of our team philosophy: hard work, toughness and defense. I know whatever I ask of him, he's going to do it."
The Rogers Scholars Program, the flagship youth program for the Center for Rural Development, is open to high school sophomore students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seeking to build their leadership and entrepreneurial skills. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for young people to fulfill their potential as the region's next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders. For more information on the Rogers Scholars program, please visit centeryouthprograms.com or call 606-677-6000.
