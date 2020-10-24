Signups scheduled for Operation Angel Care

With parades being announced and a crisp chill to the air, there's no doubt that Christmas is right around the corner.
A favorite holiday tradition for the community is Operation Angel Care, the annual labor of love organized by the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) and sponsored by the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships. Paul's Discount and the Commonwealth Journal serve as contributing partners.
According to SJWC member Wynona Padgett, signups for Operation Angel Care have been scheduled beginning next week.
Operation Angel Care Sign-Up Session #1 will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CNB Pavilion (Lake Cumberland Farmers Market), 401 East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset. Session #2 will be held Wednesday at the same location. Due to COVID-19, these are the only two public sign-up dates currently planned. SJWC urges parents and guardians to work with school resource directors, Head Start, therapists or other social service providers to sign their child up if possible.
Those needing to register a child or multiple children through the public sign-ups must meet the following guidelines:
Child(ren) MUST live in Pulaski County.
Parents or guardians ONLY may sign-up their children, ages birth to 18 (as long as the 18 year old is still in school.)
Parents or guardians MUST bring a photo ID.
You must bring proof of Pulaski County residency (electric bill, rent receipt, doctor's bill, etc.).
Bring either proof of income or a SNAP approval letter (NOT the benefits card.)
You must also supply the names, addresses and accurate phone numbers for TWO references who are not family members.
Please also bring proof of custody or guardianship from court if divorced, separated, fostering or not the child's parent.
Be sure to have accurate clothing and shoe sizes for each child, a short list of favorites and a short list of toys or fun things each child would like to receive. (List no electronics, bikes or big ticket items, please.)
School resource directors, approved agencies such as Quest, Adanta, InTrust, Mindsight, and Phoenix, etc., and other social workers may attend the sign-up for their clients if parents or guardians are unavailable. You may also email pulaskioac@gmail.com for the registration forms to have in advance. (If you do that, you can bring them by this sign-up location or email the completed forms back to us.)
