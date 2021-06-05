Somerset and Lexington-based Silent Guard received a prestigious sales and marketing award for Best Vehicle Graphics during a special digital presentation last week.
The Security Sales & Integration SAMMY Award program recognizes marketing, business, installation, and overall excellence in the security industry. The program is in its 26th year.
"We would like to thank Security Sales & Integration for this award, we share this honor with Brian Denney and his entire staff at Modern Signs & Graphics. Brian and our marketing team have been working on a rebrand over the past 12 months, so it's really neat to see their hard work pay off," said Dwight Sears, Silent Guard President and CEO.
Silent Guard was announced as a finalist in five categories earlier in the year for "Best Vehicle Graphics" (winner) "Installer of the Year" (small to midsize) "Best Promotional Giveaway Item" and "Best Promotional Video or Audio."
"The Sammy's are the top awards show for our industry and to be named a finalist in 5 separate categories really caught us by surprise," stated Silent Guard's Taylor Sears. "We are so proud of our entire team as well as our many partners… to be recognized by our peers and win an award is just the icing on the cake."
SSI received more than 160 entries from installing and monitoring security systems contractors from throughout North America.
