Simmons looks at the big picture when it comes to politics

Brian Simmons votes. Just don't ask for whom who he's voting, or if he will be voting in a particular election.
"That's one of the things that really don't discuss though, when it comes down to the finality of it, in terms of who I will vote for," he said on in the few short days before the Kentucky General Election.
"This is a very important election ...," he added, "but I'm one to obey the ones who end up being in office."
Simmons is a native of Hopkinsville, Ky., but has lived in the Somerset area since April 2018. He is a jack of many trades -- radio personality with Forcht Broadcasting, stage actor, and speaker for business education and training services.
"I do a lot of speaking -- leadership development and motivational speaking," he said, "but I call it 'edutainment.'"
Simmons is not your conventional voter. For one thing, he's not registered with a particular party. For another, ask him about the issues that are important to him, and he doesn't rattle off hot-button buzzwords like "immigration," "health care," or "taxes." Simmons takes more of a big-picture approach.
"In considering a candidate, for me it becomes (about) the team surrounding the candidate," said Simmons, "because no one person can do it. So really, what are the issues? It depends on what issues are at hand.
"For me, personally, I just look for how we help people," he added. "So, who's helping people?"
Whether Simmons goes to the polls or not depends on the election and the issues at stake, he said. In general, however, "The pressing issue right now is the way that we treat each other. Human relations," he said. "That is the key issue.
"The reason there's so much divisiveness, the reason there's all of these things, is because we're not even behaving towards each other with appreciation and respect," he continued. "So that is what needs to be addressed first and foremost, is proper respect for people and appropriate behavior."
That includes avoiding deep divisions of political party and labeling one another, said Simmons. Rigid adherence to political tribalism can lead to things like voter manipulation in the digital age, making it difficult to say with confidence even if one's vote counts, he noted.
"Based on that, people are actually overlooking inappropriate behaviors to support a political ideology or political party or affiliation," he said. "That is what needs to be addressed. Why say 2+2 is 5 just because one party says that that's the way it is, when you know that 2+2 is 4? So you conjure up a way to make wrong right."
As far as the national stage, with impeachment talk surrounding President Donald Trump as he prepares to launch a bid to keep the White House in 2020, Simmons said he views the process as playing out "organically."
"I'm not going to focus on (the impeachment proceedings). There's not much that I can do personally to sway one way or the other," he said. "So to become inflamed with one side or the other, I think it can be very divisive.
"Only the people involved know what needs to be done," he continued. "If laws have been violated, (then) the procedures need to be followed for violations of law, but I probably won't make it my business to try to track it."
But how does he think the situation will turn out? "Stranger things have happened," said Simmons with a big smile. "Who knows? Did anybody think the current president would be in office? Who knows how it will play out?"
Looking at an issue like immigration, "you look at how it's handled," said Simmons.
"If there are laws that are in place and the laws aren't being followed, then yes, we have to obey those laws," he said. "... But if we speak on immigration in particular, you still have to treat people humanely and with respect.
"The decision can be made by an elected official on a certain level," he added, "but will the culture and the spirit of what that official pushes down to the person who actually has the one-on-one interaction when they are enforcing the law, when they are taking someone and taking them back to the land where they came from, when they are putting them through a citizenship program or something like that, those are the ones that you have to instill the culture of respect (in). But if the top is not even doing it in an appropriate manner and the way that it's being implemented is not, then it's hard for it to happen on that ground level."
Is Simmons looking forward to the next presidential election? That may not be the best way to put it, but he says he'll be there for it. He's not eager to see the vitriol that goes on between candidates, even those within the same party trying to get their available nomination.
"But when you have an imperfect person trying to manage a group of imperfect people on a daily basis, what's the worst that could happen? Just about everything," he said. "But it becomes, let's deal with the facts, and let's respect each other vs. tearing each other up. And that's the problem."
