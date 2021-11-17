Slate of 2022 candidates growing slowly but surely

As candidate filings for 2022 election cycle enter the third week, the number of candidates filing for local offices remains relatively low.
Those who had filed with the Pulaski County Clerk's Office between November 4 and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning include:
• County Judge-Executive — Marshall Todd has filed as a Republican challenger to incumbent Steve Kelley, who has yet to file but had previously indicated intent to run for a third term.
• Sheriff — David A. Wesley has joined the Republican field which includes fellow deputies Troy McLin and Bobby Jones to replace Sheriff Greg Speck, who is retiring after two terms.
• Magistrate, District 3 — Jimmy Wheeldon has filed for re-election as a Republican.
• Magistrate, District 4 — Wesley (Wes) Finley has joined the Republican field along with John "Jack" W. New. Though he has yet to file, current Magistrate Mark Ranshaw has announced his intent to run for re-election.
• Jailer — Republican incumbent Anthony McCollum has filed for re-election.
• Coroner — Republican incumbent Clyde Strunk has filed for re-election.
• Constable, District 1 — J.E. Chaney and Danny Weddle both filed as Republican candidates.
• Constable, District 3 — John Lionel Vanover joined Travis Gillilan in the race for the Republican nomination.
• Constable, District 5 — Stephen Branscum has filed as a Republican.
• Somerset City Council — Incumbents Jerry Wheeldon (3rd Ward), Jerry Girdler (5th Ward), John Ricky Minton (8th Ward), and Jim Mitchell (9th Ward) have all filed for re-election in their respective nonpartisan races.
• Somerset Mayor — Incumbent Alan Keck has filed for a second term in the non-partisan race.
At the regional level, where candidates are required to file with the Kentucky Secretary of State rather than the local county clerk, Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker filed Monday for her first full term in the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division 1 — representing Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties. The jurist from Science Hill won a special election last November to fill the unexpired term of David A. Tapp, who resigned in order to assume a November 2019 appointment to the bench for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims
David Louis Dalton filed Tuesday for his first full term as Commonwealth's Attorney in the 28th Judicial Circuit . The Somerset prosecutor was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear earlier this year to fill the unexpired term of Eddy Montgomery, who retired in February and now leads special prosecutions for Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Appellate Court Judge James H. Lambert of Mount Vernon has filed to keep his seat on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, District 3, Division 2, for a third eight-year term. District 3 represents 27 counties, including Pulaski.
Judicial races are nonpartisan.
Deadline for filing for offices that may have a primary is 4 p.m. local time January 7, 2022. That’s the same deadline for independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy.
Persons interested in becoming a candidate for any office can find more information on the Secretary of State’s online “Elections” portal at sos.ky.gov.
