Slate of candidates growing slowly

The slate of candidates running in the May 2022 Primary continues to grow, if at a rather slow pace.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw tops the list of local candidates filing last week with the Pulaski County Clerk's Office -- making his run for a second term official on Friday. The Republican incumbent already has two Primary challengers in Wesley (Wes) Finley and John "Jack" W. New.
Another race that is attracting several candidates is that of 5th District Constable. The Republican field in that race has grown to five with James Charles Goldson Jr. joining Bobby Robinson, Jeff Ward, Stephen Branscum and David Gross as official candidates for the office that is currently vacant.
Rounding out the local filings through Monday afternoon are incumbents running for re-election to Somerset City Council -- James Robin Daughetee in Ward 6 and Patrick Hunley in Ward 7.
Family Court Judge Marcus L. Vanover, who also serves as Chief Circuit Judge, filed Monday with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office to keep his bench in the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division 3. The circuit serves Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
At the state level, John Merrill of McKee filed November 24 against former State Representative Charles Booker of Louisville in the Democratic Primary for United States Senate. Both are hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Rand Paul, who has yet to file.
Deadline for filing for offices that may have a primary is 4 p.m. local time on January 7, 2022. That's the same deadline for independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy but won't appear on the ballot until the November General Election.
Persons interested in becoming a candidate for any office can find more information on the Secretary of State's online "Elections" portal at sos.ky.gov.
