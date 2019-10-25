Slim Chickens to settle soon in Somerset

It's chicken with a blues-inspired twist: Slim Chickens is getting close to coming to town.
Franchise owner Ryan Dotson said the restaurant should open in the first half of December, with plans to begin the employee hiring process in mid-November.
Slim Chickens will be located on South U.S. 27, taking over where the former Bojangles' restaurant was. Dotson said the building's remodeling is going well and getting closer to being completed.
The new restaurant's atmosphere, he said, was inspired by blues music with a Mississippi vibe.
The chain's menu is comparable to that of Zaxby's or Raising Cane's, Dotson said.
"It's fresh chicken, not frozen, all white meat and cooked to order," he explained. It mainly serves chicken tenders and wings, with 17 dipping sauces and 10 wing flavors to choose from.
Those dipping sauces range from the Slim Sauce - described on the website as a "super secret sauce with herb tomato flavors and a hint of pepper" - to honey mustard, blue cheese, gravy (for a splash of southern style) and one simply labeled "Inferno."
Other menu items include sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, fried mushrooms and fried pickles; wraps of various styles; and "one of the best chicken sandwiches you ever ate," according to Dotson.
The restaurant will also focus on catering, Dotson said. "This food caters very well," with the tenders, wraps and salads being popular, he said.
Dotson, who also owns the Somerset Steak 'N' Shake, has signed a deal to bring three of the Slim Chickens' restaurants to Kentucky, with Somerset's being the first.
The chain began in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003, but has seen an explosion in popularity and expansion over the past few years.
In fact, in the last five years the chain has grown from 16 stores to around 100, with Somerset's possibly being the 100th to open, according to Dotson.
As of now, only two other locations operate in Kentucky: Ashland and Pikeville.
But the chain is spreading its wings quickly, with Dotson saying the operators are looking to have a total of 300 stores built up in the next year and a half.
