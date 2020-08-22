Vehicles lined both sides of US 27 from Somerset to the Lincoln County line Thursday evening as many in the community turned out for a local soldier killed on his 22nd birthday.
The body of Spc. Jakob Aton was flown from Texas to Louisville, where he was met by his parents, Jacob and Melissa Aton, and a special escort to transport him to Pulaski County Funeral Home. The procession was met by additional first responders that joined in at Oran's Truck Stop as well as the citizens who lined the highway in order to show their support.
Aton had been stationed at Fort Hood, where he served as a Patriot missile operator with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade for the last two years, according to the United States Army.
On the night of Wednesday, August 12, Spc. Aton had been out celebrating his birthday with a group of friends and was headed back to base when they stopped to assist with a traffic accident on US 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen.
The soldier was attempting to direct traffic around the scene when he was hit by another vehicle that came upon the accident.
Spc. Aton's awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, according to the Army. His mother recalled how her son always wanted to serve in the military.
"Little boys like to play Army," Mrs. Aton said. "He had always thought about it and taken ROTC in high school. It was just in his nature to help, and that's how he felt he was helping.…
"Jakob was my hero before he signed up with the Army," she said. "He was always giving. He always thanked veterans and held the door for women and the elderly."
Col. Ethan Hall, commander of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, offered Aton's family his condolences and paid tribute to the soldier.
"Specialist Aton was a professional committed to the mission," Col. Hall stated. "His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the 'Lightning Brigade' and our Army. The entire team is heartbroken."
Mrs. Aton noted that some of her son's fellow soldiers had traveled to Pulaski County to attend the funeral services, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today (Saturday). She added that the community's support at this time means a lot to her and her family.
In March, Spc. Aton would have marked his third year of enlistment. During that time, he had been deployed once to Kuwait and expected to be deployed again this January. While he had talked with his parents about signing up for another tour, his mother said he hadn't reached a definite on his future plans.
"He helped all people," Mrs. Aton said of her son. "He wanted to give back to his country."
