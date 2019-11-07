Some things to take from Tuesday's wild Election Night

Four years ago, Kentuckians elected Republican Matt Bevin as Governor in one of the most uninspired political races in the state's history.
Does anyone even remember what Jack Conway looks like? He was the Democrat that Bevin bested in an absolute snoozer. No one voted, it seemed -- only about 30 percent of Kentuckians bothered.
Fast forward four years and this week's General Election was electric. It was a down-to-the-wire slugfest between Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear -- two men who really, really dislike each other.
Voter turnout was much better. People got involved throughout the Commonwealth.
Beshear emerged victorious by a little more than 5,000 votes and a razor-thin 0.4 percent margin. Bevin hasn't conceded and announced Wednesday he would seek a recanvass of the votes, county by county.
County boards of elections were set to meet this morning to conduct the recanvass. Upon completion of the process, the results will be reported to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes' office.
The Associated Press has declined to call the race because of the ultra-tight margin. It's AP's policy not to call an election that is closer than 0.5 percent until a recanvass and/or recount is complete.
It's unlikely anything will change, unless some huge discrepancy is uncovered in the recanvass, but stranger things have happened.
The aftermath of Beshear's apparent victory has been interesting.
Republicans have celebrated their down-ticket triumphs, and rightfully so. Daniel Cameron earned a victory over Democrat warhorse Greg Stumbo to win the Attorney General's seat, while Michael Adams held off the popular Heather French Henry to become Secretary of State. Meanwhile, Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball and Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles all held onto their jobs by wide margins.
Democrats, obviously, were pleased with winning the Governor's Office. As Pulaski County Democrat Party Chairman Rodney Casada noted, state Democrats really "needed" the victory.
Nationally, there seems to be a notion that Beshear's triumph might signal some type of domino effect that could topple Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump in 2020.
I'm not really seeing a blue wave heading our way.
Bevin's loss was an anomaly. Beshear dominated the Republican in Lexington and Louisville, won a few counties and stayed close in several others, but for the most part Bevin won big out in the state.
Bevin lost because -- well, he's Bevin. The guy was his own worst enemy during his term and he alienated just enough Kentuckians to get the boot. Even Trump, during a Monday night GOP rally in Lexington, called Bevin "a pain in the butt."
He likely wasn't kidding.
Just moments after Bevin's apparent defeat on Tuesday night, the Trump camp issued this statement to the media: "The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end."
Had Bevin just kept his mouth shut, or at least been more diplomatic when it came to dealing with irate teachers over the pension fiasco, he would have won big on Tuesday. Beshear would've probably lost by 15 points. For Bevin to lose in a state that has a surging GOP presence ... well, it's on him.
On the other hand, the Democrats probably chose the most difficult path to ousting Bevin by nominating Beshear. Given Bevin's well-documented surliness, had Rocky Adkins -- a man who resonates with rural Kentucky -- been nominated, he would've likely hammered the unpopular Bevin.
So what can we take from all of this?
1. There's probably no reason for McConnell or Trump to do any hand-wringing over their support in Kentucky. It will likely be there in full force this time next year.
2. Don't ever mess with public educators. They're way more respected than politicians.
And, 3., we now know in Kentucky it's just a smidgen worse to be a jerk than a Democrat -- unless that recanvass tells us otherwise.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.