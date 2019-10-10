Somer City Roller Derby rolls into last home bout this Sunday

Nathan James Leatherman/courtesy of Somer City Roller Derby

Somer City Roller Derby (in green, with members XXX-Tina and Brawly Parton on the left side of the action) competed against the West Kentucky Rockin' Rollers in their last bout, on the road in Paducah. Somer City returns to the cozy confines of The Center for Rural Development for the team's final home bout this Sunday at 3 p.m.