Saturday's Somernites Cruise was a show for all seasons.
Celebrating the event's 20th anniversary, the Cruise showcased a number of featured attractions for just about any car enthusiast.
"Mopar Mania" made a comeback after the May Cruise — which usually is centered around the Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth and GMC classics — was canceled due to COVID-19. Organizers knew early it would be a good day. Just before the gates opened, according to Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd, cars were backed up along Ky. 80 to US 27.
Of the more than 1,227 vehicles that lined the streets and lots of downtown Somerset, more than 200 were Mopars. Among them were the custom “Incredible Hulk” (a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda) and "Bee Resurrected" (a 1970 Dodge Super Bee).
Also making a return was Stacey David, host of "GearZ" as seen on MavTV and Velocity. David, last at Somernites in August 2017, is known for his exceptional custom and repair projects.
"He loves this town," Floyd said.
This time David brought the V8 Interceptor, a 1967 Mercury Cougar he designed and built. September's Somernites Cruise marked only the second time the car had been shown.
"if you haven't been here, you're missing out," David said of the Cruise. "It's one of the coolest car shows in the nation."
Other highlights were groups of Volkswagens, 30-40 station wagons and classic campers. Nearly 50 campers were set up at Pulaski County Park over the weekend for the 4th annual Campin' the Cumberland, held in conjunction with the Cruise.
"That's our biggest turnout ever," Floyd said of that event. "We had eight on display here [on Main Street]."
Fans could enjoy around 30 different VWs from a "Herbie the Love Bug" replica to the iconic van. One of the most unusual was the "Sauerkraut" — really a 1974 VW Thing (Type 181)— brought by Mike Dilts of Georgetown, Ky.
"It's quirky," Dilts said of why he decided to buy the car eight years ago. He'd been to the Cruise only once before, about four years ago. "I love it. They shut the town down and show off the cars.…I come to look at all the cars."
Travis Richardson of Rockcastle County works in Somerset and is no stranger to the Cruise. On Saturday, he brought along one of his four micro-cars — a 1957 BMW Isetta that he purchased in Georgia.
"I've had it about 10 years," Richardson said. "I restored it and did all the frame restoration.… This car was designed by an Italian automobile maker and caught BMW's attention."
Did organizers, several of whom wore their original t-shirts from 2001, think they'd still be cruising after 20 years?
"We didn't think that far in advance, to be honest," Floyd laughed, adding that the average span for annual events is seven years. "We knew we were building something special.…Here we are doing seven events a year for 20 years.
"It's been a winner, all the way around."
