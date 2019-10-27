If downtown Somerset looked a bit like a ghost town Saturday, chalk it up to the Somernites Cruise getting a jump on the Halloween spirit.
Several children in costume walked the streets looking for the trunks that were offering treats. There weren't as many as there might have been. Only 157 vehicles had registered as of 3:30 p.m. due to some uncooperative weather.
"That's what you get on a rainy day," Cruise Team member Mark Hansford said. "It's the people who show up on days like this that make Somernites the success it is. We've had shows like this before and we always have people show up. Maybe that's a testament to the show and the hard work our volunteers put into it."
The overall 2019 season has been a great one for the Somernites team.
"We had the biggest show we ever had back in August," Hansford said, referring to the record-breaking 2,022 vehicles that were displayed then. "If we'd had a normal show today, we probably would have surpassed our single-season attendance record but Mother Nature had other plans. You know, after the drought we've had, we really can't complain about that."
While the overall focus of the October show was on automobiles from 1979 or earlier, several classics on display embraced the spooky Halloween spirit. Michelle Baird brought her 1969 Chevelle she dubbed "The Black Widow." Debbie Johns decked her 1977 Plymouth Volare out with fake blood.
Then there was the 1949 Mercury Coupe owned by Darrell and Roxanne Smallwood of Russell Springs. Sitting in the driver's seat was the ghostly silhouette of James Dean, who drove the same model in the 1955 movie classic "Rebel Without a Cause."
"It's all original," Mr. Smallwood said. "It's just exactly like the one that was in the movie. The original one that was in the movie is in a museum in California."
The Smallwoods purchased the coupe about a year and a half ago from another collector. Though a fan of the movie, Mr. Smallwood said it was really the car itself that he wanted.
"Since I was 12 years old, I wanted a Mercury like that," he said. "That's always been my favorite body style…I was just lucky to meet some people that had one."
In addition to the Halloween candy being handed out, Cruise organizers offered two big treats of their own, raffling off the 1932 Ford Roadster and the 20-foot, enclosed Gatormade trailer which had been promoted all summer.
Now that the 19th season is in the books, the Somernites Cruise team -- 65 strong -- can get to work on next year's 20th anniversary season, set to kick off on April 25.
Hansford said that organizers want to thank the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government, Somerset Tourism, Somerset-Pulaski County Tourism Commission, Somerset Police, Street and Sanitation departments, and all the downtown businesses and residents who have done so much to support Somernites this season and all the years past. They also appreciate Holley Performance Products, 2019 Premier Sponsor, along with all event sponsors.
"It's these people who allow us to put the show on every year," Hansford said.
