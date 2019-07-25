Somernites Cruise keeps on truckin'

Keep on truckin'.
Back in the early '70s, the cartoon image of the fellow with the outstretched leg, ready to take another step forward, was ubiquitous in popular culture. It conjures up feelings of nostalgia, of a certain place and time long in the rear view mirror.
But then, that's what Somernites Cruise is all about.
The classic and custom car show keeps on truckin' itself this weekend with the third-annual Somernites Cruise Truckin' Nationals, bringing out the big boys for the July show. The showcase is presented by Trick Trucks N Rods, with associate sponsors National Parts Depot and LMC Trucks.
"We're going to welcome classic trucks, custom trucks, antiques, all kinds of trucks," said Mark Hansford, Somernites Cruise Team Member.
When he says "all kinds," he isn't kidding. In addition to whatever comes through the gates, the Cruise will have a display of different types of unique vehicles that fit the theme -- a monster truck, a "super maxed-out" custom truck from the early '90s, and much more.
The classic truck market has seen a boom as of late. Used to be, when muscle cars were all the rage, trucks could be had for cheap, but Hansford said that's changed in the last few years, as more and more people are buying up vintage trucks.
"My opinion is, a lot of the newer trucks all look the same," said Hansford. "... People just kind of gravitated toward trucks from the '30s and '40s because they were unique. At that time, there was a lot more thought and consideration put into the design. Not everything was metal, you didn't have the EPA regulations dictating that vehicles had to have a certain gas mileage. Now it seems they all look the same. You started to notice things changing in the late '90s; individual design took a back seat."
The older truck, however, allows owners to "express themselves individually," noted Hansford.
"Very few (classic) truck owners leave them alone," he said. "At the very least, they throw modern wheels on it, or add after-market air conditioning for obvious reasons. It kind of gives them a canvas to express themselves."
As always, showcase cars enter through the south gate near the Pulaski County Public Library on South Main Street on Saturday, the day of the big show downtown. The Cruise gets underway in Somerset at 1 p.m. Saturday. Those bringing in trucks will receive goodie bags, but as usual, all types of classic cars are welcome at the show.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be a drawing for a special truck people have been buying chance for all season: a 1984 Chevy C10 custom pick-up truck. Tickets are no longer available online, but can be purchased at the Friday Night Thunder event or Saturday at the show. Buying tickets does more than just earn a chance at a nice prize; it helps make the cruise the family-friendly event that it is.
"That's how Somernites remains a free event," said Hansford, "selling t-shirts and raffle tickets."
The truck has a "beautiful" blue paint job, air conditioning and other features -- and best of all, you don't have to be present to win. Tickets are $10.
Also available Saturday is a limited edition Truckin' Nationals showcase commemorative t-shirt; only about 400 have been printed, so Saturday is likely your only chance to get one to remember the occasion.
As usual, things get underway today (Thursday) with the Tune-Up Cruise-In at the South U.S. 27 Dairy Queen for good food and swapping stories. Friday at 10 a.m. is the Cruiser Meet & Greet at Danny's Rod Shop, three miles north of Somerset on North U.S. 27, complete with goodie bag and a chance to meet cruisegoers coming into town.
Evening brings the Friday Night Thunder Block Party, presented by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships and Somerset Mall. The event, held at the mall, is moving earlier now, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and features food, fun for kids, live music, and of course hot rods aplenty.
Saturday at 8 a.m. meet at the South Hardee's location near the mall for a free breakfast, then head out at 9 a.m. on the Saturday morning Fun Run to Haney's Appledale Farm and the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum in Nancy.
After the show downtown Saturday, it's time to cruise "the strip" on famous U.S. 27 in Somerset. As always, people will be lining the roadways, eager to see all the cars that head down the highway, but Hansford did remind everyone who does so to be on their best behavior and not leave garbage behind.
"We appreciate all these businesses in Somerset allowing people to sit on their lots, so we want to treat them with respect and not leave messes," said Hansford. "Be good neighbors and clean up after yourselves."
As long as everyone is courteous and obeys the rules of the road and the community, it should be a great weekend for Somernites Cruise in July, with temperatures in the 80s and "sunny and pleasant' conditions expected.
"We're anticipating great weather," said Hansford. "We think it will be a great turnout, not just for the trucks but for everybody. We've been struggling with this heat and humidity, and it looks like the weatherman is going to give us a break."
