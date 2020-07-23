Somernites Cruise on for this weekend

Anyone concerned that this weekend's Somernites Cruise -- the first of the historic 20th season -- might not happen after Governor Andy Beshear announced a pullback of mass gathering guidance earlier this week can rest (or ride) easy.
After conferring with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Somernites organizers confirmed Wednesday that the show will go on since the order limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people applies only to informal social gatherings rather than public venues.
During LCDHD's weekly update, Environmental Health Director Stuart Spillman clarified for the public that the Governor's new guidelines on having 10 or fewer people is intended more for backyard barbecues or parties.
Organized events and venue-centered gatherings are regulated, however. The example he used was holding a wedding at a venue. The venue itself should have enough people to enforce social requirements, unlike a gathering at someone's home, where there is no oversight.
That means events like Somernites are in the clear in terms of being allowed, as long as event staff are enforcing the requirements.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree stressed, however, that people should continue to follow the social distancing guidelines while in any public area. That includes keeping at least six feet away from others, and wearing a mask in public and in situations where social distancing is impossible.
Somernites Cruise organizers were working on their safety plan before restrictions were first eased in June.
"It might look a little different with the additional safety precautions that we have in place like the hand sanitizing stations, plexiglass and masks," Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd said of Saturday, "but it should be Somernites Cruise pretty much as normal.…
"We feel like we've got a good plan to keep everybody safe. If everybody just follows the guidelines, we shouldn't have any problems."
Missing from the downtown event this time will be the regular "Kids Zone" area, Floyd said, due to the difficulty in keeping play equipment clean.
"We want everybody to know that we're doing everything we can to keep everybody safe," he continued. "We want everybody to have a good time and support the businesses in our community. That's the reason we do this, why our volunteers do this, is they're trying to help the community. That's what it's all about. It's not just a car show."
Organizers had cancelled the first three shows of the season outright, starting with the traditional April kickoff, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month's kickoff will feature trucks -- the 4th annual "Somernites Cruise Truckin' Nationals," as it's called, presented by Auto Kustoms with associate sponsors National Parts Depot and LMC Truck.
There's also a special celebrity guest this month, Aaron Kaufman of the hit TV shows "Fast N' Loud" and "Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman."
Also at this month's Cruise, there will be hourly drawings for two $100 gas cards between 2 and 6 p.m., from this season's premier sponsor Cumberland Lake Shell, as well as the drawing for the 1987 Chevy C10 raffle truck.
The weekend's other events include the Saturday morning Fun Run to Mill Springs Battlefield and Haney's Appledale Orchard and Cruisin' the Strip on Saturday evening.
Additional information on the July show can be found online at www.somernitescruise.com or on their Facebook page.
"We're glad to be back," Floyd said. "This is basically our opening show for our 20th anniversary, so we're excited to still be here 20 years later. We've been through a lot of ups and downs but even the pandemic can't keep us down."
Carla Slavey contributed to this report.
