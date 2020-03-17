Somernites Cruise putting brakes on April show, Jeep Nationals

In 20 years of Somernites Cruise, nothing has forced the four-wheeled fun to slam on the brakes entirely. Come rain or shine, snow or storm, the Cruise goes on as planned.
But the Cruise hadn't gone up against the CDC — until now.
While it wasn't 100 percent official when the Commonwealth Journal spoke to him Monday afternoon, Cruise Team Member Mark Hansford said that it's a virtual certainty the April show — traditionally the start of the seven-month Somernites season — will be canceled.
"The only thing in question is whether we want to reschedule of of the activities that are a part of the April show," said Hansford. "We're just trying to dot all the i's and cross all the t's."
The popular classic and custom automobile show would have taken place the weekend of April 24-25. It would have featured Camaros and Firebirds, as well as vintage station wagons.
With ongoing recommendations and edicts to cancel or postpone events with large numbers of people as a reaction to the issue of spreading the COVID-19 virus, it seems inevitable that an event which regularly draws over a thousand people — even just on the downtown Saturday show, let alone other events throughout the week — would get the axe. Still, for an event like Somernites that has prided itself over the years on not letting Mother Nature get the better of it, the reality of the situation feels stark.
"It's something we don't enjoy," said Hansford, known as the "Voice of the Cruise" heard all around downtown Somerset every Cruise Saturday. "We're celebrating 20 years this year. We've had tornadoes, snow, and lots of torrential rain and never canceled a show, but I think this is a different kind of animal.
"We have no choice but to follow state and federal regulations," he added. "Even though it's outside, there's still a risk of contracting the virus. ... Our main concern is for the safety and well-being of everyone who comes to the show and our own Cruise Team Members."
Already, the Cruise's Facebook page has an announcement up that what would have been the first-annual Jeep Nationals event, which would have been held March 28-29 at SomerSplash Water Park, will be re-scheduled to Nov. 7-8. Those who have pre-registered and/or purchased will see their registrations will still be good in the fall; those who need to request a refund, call Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd at 606-872-2277. In accordance with KY State Gaming Commission guidelines, the new date for the '49 Jeep Raffle Drawing will be Sunday, November 8. Those who have purchased raffle tickets in person will be sent a new ticket stub with the updated drawing date and identical ticket number.
It's not just the Cruise itself that is affected by the cancelations and closures. Every Cruise weekend, restaurants and hotels benefit from an influx of visitors from out of town.
"I hate it for the businesses in Somerset," said Hansford. "Those people, especially the mom-and-pop restaurants, sometimes operate day-to-day, week-to-week. We know a lot of people come for Somernites and eat at these places, stay at the hotels. ... We'll persevere together."
