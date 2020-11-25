Somerset Christian School and some 125 local parents are among those statewide who have sign off statewide on a new federal civil lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear's order closing public and private K-12 schools.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined Danville Christian Academy in the lawsuit late last week, arguing that the order not only violates state law (the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act) but the First Amendment.
Gov. Beshear issued the order, which went into effect November 23, to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Middle and high schools will be required to remain in remote instruction until January. Elementary schools may reopen as early as December 7 if the county they are located in is not in the "red zone."
According to news reports, Cameron and Danville Christian Academy on Friday asked a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order that would block Beshear's order from being implemented. By Monday, nine religious schools and more than 1,000 Kentucky parents had filed two amicus briefs in support of the lawsuit.
"The governor's school-closure order prohibits religious organizations from educating children consistent with and according to their faith," Cameron said in a statement. "The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment."
In response, Beshear's office said Cameron "should stop playing politics and instead help Kentuckians understand what it takes to defeat this virus."
The 18-page amicus brief filed by religious schools noted that their administrations had taken great pains to comply with CDC and state Healthy at School guidelines. In regard to Somerset Christian School specifically, they had "hired additional faculty to add classes to ensure the students are socially distant while sitting in class and hired additional staff whose sole daily responsibilities are the continual sanitizing of the campus facilities."
One of more than 100 Somerset parents to join the amicus briefs is State Representative-elect Shane Baker (R-85). More than what private schools have put in to making their students and staff safe, he noted the benefits of in-person instruction for all students -- whether they attend public or private schools.
"It affects students in different ways," Baker said. "There are people who don't have [internet] connectivity.…Bottom line, it benefits the kids to be in class -- to have that personal instruction from a teacher, to have that interaction with their peers."
Baker continued that it was wrong to deny children the opportunity to be in a classroom when businesses like off-track racing centers go unchecked.
"The CDC has come out and talked about the need for children to be in class," he added.
A hearing in the case had been set for Monday afternoon but a ruling by U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove had yet to be issued at press time.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
